Small sinkhole opens outside Trump's Florida getaway club
A small sinkhole has opened on the road just outside President Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Palm Beach Post reports that the 4-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Monday in Palm Beach County just west of one the resort's entrances.
