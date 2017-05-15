Sino-US deal eases access to markets
President Xi Jinping talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] China and the US have reached a new deal that will ease market access in agriculture, financial services and energy, marking both sides' willingness to advance the trade relationship and alleviating fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.
