School district hosting bus driver job fair
The Palm Beach County School District Transportation Department is holding a bus driver job fair to fill 50 positions available for the 2017 school year. The event will take place Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Transportation Facility at 3376 Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|May 18
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|May 18
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
