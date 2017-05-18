School district hosting bus driver jo...

School district hosting bus driver job fair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

The Palm Beach County School District Transportation Department is holding a bus driver job fair to fill 50 positions available for the 2017 school year. The event will take place Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Transportation Facility at 3376 Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Thu Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads May 18 DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America May 18 Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 21 at 3:53AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC