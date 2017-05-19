Potential new FBI director has ties t...

Potential new FBI director has ties to Palm Beach County

12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Joe Lieberman at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach in 2004, campaigning on behalf of supervisor of elections candidate Arthur Anderson, at left. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman , getting strong consideration from President Donald Trump for the vacant FBI director's job , has been a familiar figure in Palm Beach County - campaigning for presidential tickets but also playing a role in local elections.

