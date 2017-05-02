Police say this woman stole $66,000 from Bak Middle School and got away with it
But even though the money - intended to support student activities and sports teams - was never recovered, the former treasurer will not face any criminal charges. School district detectives determine that the treasurer, Cathleen Spring, 52, committed grand theft, petit theft and an organized scheme to defraud, going undetected for years as she stole away cash intended for student activities.
