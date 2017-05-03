PBSC to host graduation ceremonies for nearly 2,700 students
Palm Beach State College will hold two commencement ceremonies May 9 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center for its nearly 2,700 spring graduates. State Sen. Jack Latvala and U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings will be the keynote speakers at the ceremonies in West Palm Beach.
