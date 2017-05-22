Palm Beacher Wilbur Ross marvels at protest-free Trump visit to Saudi Arabia...

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross says there was "not a single hint of a protester" during President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. Commerce Secretary and Palm Beach resident Wilbur Ross , part of the U.S. delegation on President Donald Trump 's eight-day, five-nation overseas trip, told CNBC this morning that after visiting Saudi Arabia he sees signs the Saudis are allowing more opportunities for women and "liberalizing their society."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.