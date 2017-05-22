Palm Beacher Wilbur Ross marvels at protest-free Trump visit to Saudi Arabia...
Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross says there was "not a single hint of a protester" during President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. Commerce Secretary and Palm Beach resident Wilbur Ross , part of the U.S. delegation on President Donald Trump 's eight-day, five-nation overseas trip, told CNBC this morning that after visiting Saudi Arabia he sees signs the Saudis are allowing more opportunities for women and "liberalizing their society."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Relationship Classes
|1 hr
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|5 hr
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|May 18
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|May 18
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC