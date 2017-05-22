Palm Beacher Wilbur Ross marvels at p...

Palm Beacher Wilbur Ross marvels at protest-free Trump visit to Saudi Arabia...

5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross says there was "not a single hint of a protester" during President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. Commerce Secretary and Palm Beach resident Wilbur Ross , part of the U.S. delegation on President Donald Trump 's eight-day, five-nation overseas trip, told CNBC this morning that after visiting Saudi Arabia he sees signs the Saudis are allowing more opportunities for women and "liberalizing their society."

