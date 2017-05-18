Palm Beach Jerk Fest to thrill

Palm Beach Jerk Fest to thrill

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Tarrus Riley, Agent Sasco, Wayne Wonder, and Half Pint are among several performers at this year's Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival. Now in its 14th staging, the event is scheduled for the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach Florida on May 29. Keisha Freeman, publicist for Full-A-Vybez Inc -- organisers of the event, said this year's staging will feature several new additions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls 12 hr Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... 13 hr Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads 21 hr DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America 23 hr Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 19 at 3:28AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,417 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC