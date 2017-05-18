Palm Beach Jerk Fest to thrill

Tarrus Riley, Agent Sasco, Wayne Wonder, and Half Pint are among several performers at this year's Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival. Now in its 14th staging, the event is scheduled for the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach Florida on May 29. Keisha Freeman, publicist for Full-A-Vybez Inc -- organisers of the event, said this year's staging will feature several new additions.

