Palm Beach deputy who admitted identity theft wants to withdraw guilty plea
A threat that a student was armed at J.P. Taravella High school Thursday brought police from two agencies to the campus. After the school was locked down and two hours after officers began searching for a weapon, A threat that a student was armed at J.P. Taravella High school Thursday brought police from two agencies to the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|17 hr
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|18 hr
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|Thu
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|Thu
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC