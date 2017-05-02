Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock (...

Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock (Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

"Recover is Here," was the title of a retrospective financial summary county commissioners got Tuesday from Clerk and Comptroller Sharon Bock. The county's total revenue in 2016 was $1.82 billion, an all-time high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13) 19 hr Musikologist 9
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Mon Inspector Clusoe 31
News Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con... Apr 29 tomin cali 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Apr 28 Matt 9
News Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s... Apr 27 Humanspirit 5
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Apr 27 25or6to4 1
News Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar... Apr 26 RustyS 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 02 at 12:48PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC