Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock (Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach...
"Recover is Here," was the title of a retrospective financial summary county commissioners got Tuesday from Clerk and Comptroller Sharon Bock. The county's total revenue in 2016 was $1.82 billion, an all-time high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC