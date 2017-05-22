Palm Beach Co. HS students receive scholarships

The Eda and Ciff Viner Community Scholars Foundation on Sunday awarded another round of four-year scholarships to students in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. "The students that have been chosen as scholars have been shown terrific scholastic achievement, they've shown terrific community service, the willingness to give back and done it under difficult financial circumstances," said Cliff Viner with the Eda and Cliff Viner Foundation.

