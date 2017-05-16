Page Six: Author Credits Trump With Upgrading Palm Beach
Author Laurence Leamer has signed on to write a book about Donald Trump's influence on Palm Beach, Florida, and how he improved the town when he bought Mar-a-Lago and opened the club to everyone, Page Six's Richard Johnson reports. Leamer, who penned 2009's "Madness Under the Royal Palms," has signed with Flatiron Books to write "Trump's Palm Beach" to explain how the town was transformed by the billionaire businessman-turned-president, according to Johnson's report in the New York Post's Page Six.
