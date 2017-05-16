Page Six: Author Credits Trump With U...

Page Six: Author Credits Trump With Upgrading Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Author Laurence Leamer has signed on to write a book about Donald Trump's influence on Palm Beach, Florida, and how he improved the town when he bought Mar-a-Lago and opened the club to everyone, Page Six's Richard Johnson reports. Leamer, who penned 2009's "Madness Under the Royal Palms," has signed with Flatiron Books to write "Trump's Palm Beach" to explain how the town was transformed by the billionaire businessman-turned-president, according to Johnson's report in the New York Post's Page Six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... Mon anonymous 1
What does trump mean for America May 14 Harley riding US ... 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... May 12 lover 2
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... May 10 Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 17 at 3:32AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC