Opinion: Tough questions may signal tough re-election for Mast
Suzanne Reynolds of Jupiter plans to work to defeat Brian Mast in next election over his support of repealing and replacing Obamacare. You can bet the Florida Democratic Party hopes so; especially after last month's House vote for the controversial American Health Care Act - or Trumpcare Mast, like other GOP House members around the country, has faced down some tough questioning from constituents at town halls the last few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|What does trump mean for America
|May 14
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|May 12
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC