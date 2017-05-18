North Korea missile test strains unification measures
The missile launch was the second in a series [Asian Herald report] of test the nation is doing to strengthen their arms capabilities. South Korean President Moon Jae-in remarked [press release] that the last missile test strained the relation between the parties and called for an emergency session to address the recent missile launch.
