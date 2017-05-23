N.J. man returns to Florida to face c...

N.J. man returns to Florida to face charges in fatal hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Zane Nathan Smith, 43, was sentenced on theft-related charges in Easton but was also wanted in a Florida case involving a fatal crash. (Courtesy photo Zane Nathan Smith, 43, a resident of the Blairstown area in Warren County , was formally charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a deadly accident and sent to the Palm Beach County Jail, the news site reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) 7 hr Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) 7 hr Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 18 hr Voo Doo Victim 6
Free Relationship Classes May 22 SmartPBC 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 22 Bye bye 33
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC