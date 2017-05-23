N.J. man returns to Florida to face charges in fatal hit-and-run
Zane Nathan Smith, 43, was sentenced on theft-related charges in Easton but was also wanted in a Florida case involving a fatal crash. (Courtesy photo Zane Nathan Smith, 43, a resident of the Blairstown area in Warren County , was formally charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a deadly accident and sent to the Palm Beach County Jail, the news site reported.
