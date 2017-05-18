Muse Dazzles at Stunning Summer Tour Kickoff in West Palm Beach
Celine Dion Is 'Ecstatic and Very Honored' to Perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards British arena rockers Muse unapologetically kicked off their summer North American tour at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., with the brand-new song "Dig Down," a track that explores the group's perennial obsession with oppression and liberation. It was ballsy to launch the tour with something brand-new, and like everything Muse does on the stage, it was riveting and effective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|May 18
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|May 18
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC