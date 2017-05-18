Muse Dazzles at Stunning Summer Tour ...

Muse Dazzles at Stunning Summer Tour Kickoff in West Palm Beach

Celine Dion Is 'Ecstatic and Very Honored' to Perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards British arena rockers Muse unapologetically kicked off their summer North American tour at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., with the brand-new song "Dig Down," a track that explores the group's perennial obsession with oppression and liberation. It was ballsy to launch the tour with something brand-new, and like everything Muse does on the stage, it was riveting and effective.

