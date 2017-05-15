Memorial Day Weekend brings West Palm Beach Spring Art Festival 2017
West Palm Beach Spring Art Festival 2017 opens May 26 and continues through Memorial Day, May 29, at Danieli Art World, 925 North Railroad Ave. The European-styled fine arts festival will feature 50 European and American artists, who will create works on shipping containers that are 20- and 40-feet-long. The large containers will serve as each artist's own gallery/atelier, where guests will be welcomed to collect works from them, while getting closer look at the world of these world-class creatives.
