Memorial Day 2017: Peanut Island Guide - Things to know before you go
Every big holiday weekend that involves beach, fun and sand has to include 'Peanut' That's what the locals call Peanut Island , the 80-acre tropical island located at the west end of the Palm Beach Inlet. It's a get-there-by-only-boat county park, where long strings of boats raft up while hundreds of people socialize in the shallow off-shore water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|14 hr
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC