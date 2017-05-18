Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental

APRIL 11: Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. The Palm Beach County, Florida, Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of Roger Ailes an accident, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

