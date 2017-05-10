Man on flakka guilty of beating elder...

Man on flakka guilty of beating elderly woman to death

The Palm Beach Post reports that jurors found Derren Morrison guilty Friday of first-degree murder, rejecting his insanity defense. Morrison faces a mandatory life sentence.

