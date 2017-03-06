Lois Frankel speaks to the media on M...

Lois Frankel speaks to the media on March 6, 2017. (Bruce R. Bennett / The Palm Beach Post)

March 6, 2017

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, held a discussion with mayors in her congressional district Wednesday, when they complained about a lack of mental health resources and sought her help in getting more federal funding. Frankel started her day by ripping President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Palm Beach, FL

