LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tell...

LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employees To Ignore Media Calls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boca News Now

In what appears to be a stunning email error, the communications department at the Palm Beach County School District has sent an email blast - to the media - with internal notes instructing school officials NOT to speak with the media on certain topics, including "Fidget Spinners," insurance and the state budget. In what reads like a page from the "Sean Spicer playbook," the internal email even includes this: "This daily update is sent to school board members and district leadership as a service from the Department of Communications and Engagement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... Mon anonymous 1
What does trump mean for America May 14 Harley riding US ... 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... May 12 lover 2
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... May 10 Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC