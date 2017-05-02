LATEST: At least 9,500 overbilled by Florida Blue, customers rip - mess'
At least 9,500 customers at Florida's largest health insurer were stunned by out-of-control repeating hits on their bank accounts causing overdrafts up to $40,000 or more, The Palm Beach Post learned Tuesday. Heidi Shade of Lake Worth said her family's account was debited 26 times for more than $7,000 as Florida Blue's May bills went out, but the confusion won't seem to end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|9
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC