Lake Worth teen designs prosthetic hand for a boy born without one
This past summer, Chrystie Tyler , a recent Dreyfoos School of the Arts graduate, worked as an intern at her brother's digital design firm in Baltimore. Who knew that stint would lead the 18-year-old Tyler, a visual artist who lives in Lake Worth, to help design and build a 3-D printed prosthetic hand for a boy with developmental disabilities.
