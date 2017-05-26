Kid's best friend: Dog gets yearbook photo at Frontier Elementary
The yearbook staff at Frontier Elementary wanted to make sure everyone who attended the school was pictured in the yearbook, and that includes a yellow Labrador named Ketch. On the page devoted to teacher Nicole McGaw's second grade class, 8-year-old Ethan Amara is pictured first in the alphabetical listing.
