Human rights lawyers' wives call on T...

Human rights lawyers' wives call on Trump to press China on human rights

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Carlos Barria , after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, in an effort to secure more Chinese support to reigning in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls 9 hr Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... 10 hr Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads 18 hr DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America 20 hr Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 19 at 3:28AM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC