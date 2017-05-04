How an "omega block" will affect South Florida's weekend weather | WeatherPlus

How an "omega block" will affect Sout...

A cold front punching through Florida on Friday will be heralded by showers and gusty thunderstorms, but leave in its wake a weekend of low humidity, sunshine and markedly cooler nights. The front is part of an unusual weather bottleneck in the upper atmosphere that will spread a lingering chill throughout the Northeast while sending dry westerly winds toward South Florida.

