How an "omega block" will affect South Florida's weekend weather | WeatherPlus
A cold front punching through Florida on Friday will be heralded by showers and gusty thunderstorms, but leave in its wake a weekend of low humidity, sunshine and markedly cooler nights. The front is part of an unusual weather bottleneck in the upper atmosphere that will spread a lingering chill throughout the Northeast while sending dry westerly winds toward South Florida.
