Gov. Rick Scott, veto education bill ...

Gov. Rick Scott, veto education bill | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

We will get to what is - and isn't - in the bill. First, consider how a few legislators produced a budget that actually cuts money for education, even though times are good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... Tue anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... Mon Murphey_Law 9
(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!! Mon I workatpierone 1
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... Mon X lover 1
Fines for lawns May 6 Isthistownforreal 1
Strange Hooker (Jun '10) May 5 Simplex23 54
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) May 5 ME JULIO 4
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC