Flying Trump to Palm Beach twice cost $1.2M
A pair of President Donald Trump's recent weekend trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort cost taxpayers more than $1.2 million, new documents released by a conservative group show. The documents made public Thursday by Judicial Watch are some of the first to put even part of a price tag on Trump's frequent visits to his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
Read more at WPTV Local News.
