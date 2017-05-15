Florida's 2017 Has Been The Hottest Year On Record
Sure, we've got multiple city task forces dedicated to making sure Dade County isn't underwater by the year 2100. But construction across town has continued to boom, to the point that it seems like real-estate developers believe they're building in landlocked Colorado as opposed to a city that can adequately be described as "pre-Venice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|What does trump mean for America
|May 14
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|May 12
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC