First lady: Barron to attend private Episcopal school in MD
In this photo taken March 17, 2017, Barron Trump, with his father President Donald Trump and mother, first lady Melania Trump, disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. First lady Melania Trump has announced that her son, Barron, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland beginning this fall.
