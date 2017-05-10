Ex-Cop Charged in Fatal Shooting to R...

Ex-Cop Charged in Fatal Shooting to Remain on House Arrest

The former officer accused of killing local drummer Corey Jones will remain on house arrest. A Palm Beach County judge denied his motion to be removed from house arrest Thursday afternoon.

