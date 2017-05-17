Community activist jumps in race for PBC Commission

Weiss, who serves as vice chair of the West Palm Beach Planning Board, vice chair of the Palm Beach County Citizen's Committee on Airport Noise and as president of the West Palm Beach Police Foundation, is seeking to win the District 2 seat currently held by Commissioner Paulette Burdick, who cannot run for re-election because of term limits. District 2 covers parts of West Palm Beach and Greenacres.

