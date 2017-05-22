Broward bank takes naming rights on West Palm Beach office building - but...
The office building at 500 S. Australian Ave. is about to be adorned with a sign visible from Interstate 95. One small matter is still to be decided: Will the letters be Stonegate Bank green or Centennial Bank blue? Stonegate Bank of Pompano Beach signed a 5,588-square-foot lease at 500 S. Australian that includes a ground-floor branch and top-floor office space. Meanwhile, Stonegate in March announced a $750 million merger with Centennial Bank parent Home BancShares of Conway, Arkansas.
