Boca Raton lawyer continues quest to have Trump declared mentally unfit...
Boca Raton probate attorney James Herb isn't giving up what some of called a quixotic quest to have President Donald Trump declared incompetent. In an 19-page legal brief filed with the 4th District Court of Appeal this week, he asks the West Palm Beach-based appeals court to reverse a Palm Beach County Circuit Court ruling.
