Blue Anchor Pub (Palm Beach Post file photo) Delray Beach - If you've ...
If you've ever popped into Blue Anchor Pub for a spirit, the occasional mysterious tapping of footsteps or clanking of pots may not be what you had in mind. But the new owners of the longtime Delray Beach bar knew what they were getting into when they purchased a business supposedly haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkley, a British woman gruesomely stabbed to death by a jealous husband in 19th-century London.
