As Trump woos China's Xi, Dalai Lama has to wait on the sidelines
WHEN Donald Trump was elected in November, the Dalai Lama said he was keen to meet the incoming US president, but since then Trump has cosied up to China's leader Xi Jinping, making it less likely the man Beijing deems a separatist will get an invite to the White House anytime soon. The United States has long recognised Tibet as part of the People's Republic of China, and does not back Tibetan independence.
