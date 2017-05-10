An acolyte of Coco Chanel now dresses Hamptons and Palm Beach
Burlap is not an obvious choice for a couture dress - unless you're fashion designer Jackie Rogers. "I just love the texture and the look of it," she said, pointing to her line of dresses, rompers and blouses made of the humble fiber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|4 hr
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|Wed
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|May 8
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|May 8
|I workatpierone
|1
|Fines for lawns
|May 6
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Simplex23
|54
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC