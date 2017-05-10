Additions to Hawaii's Ko Olina Resort...

Additions to Hawaii's Ko Olina Resort draw in tourists

President of Land and Sea Adventures David M. Gelezinsky has even called Ko Olina the new Palm Beach, Florida, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported . The additions include Disney's Aulani Resort built in 2011, Four Seasons Resort, which celebrates its anniversary May 27, and a $2 billion megaresort planned by Atlantis that will add another 800 hotel rooms and 524 residences to the 1,992 already in Ko Olina.

