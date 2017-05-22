Accused teen 'doctor' sentenced to ye...

Accused teen 'doctor' sentenced to year on Va. fraud charges

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on two Virginia fraud charges. But nine years of the term was suspended and Love-Robinson will return to Palm Beach County this summer to face 14 felony charges, mainly tied to allegations that he posed as a doctor.

