16 fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies honored in ceremony
Days after being shot in the line of duty, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 Casper is expected to meet with the press Tuesday morning. After PBSO cornered an armed robber, a gun fight ensued where Casper took a bullet meant for his handler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|4 hr
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|6 hr
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|May 12
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC