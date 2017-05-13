13 American presidents who escaped at...

13 American presidents who escaped attempts on their lives

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On a hot August night in 1864, a sniper shot Lincoln's hat off his head - missing his skull by inches - as he took a solo ride on his favorite horse "Old Abe," according to " 1864: Lincoln at the Gates of History ." Lincoln was later shot and killed by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth, just five days after the surrender of Robert E. Lee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... 18 hr anonymous 1
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... Wed Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... May 8 Murphey_Law 9
(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!! May 8 I workatpierone 1
Fines for lawns May 6 Isthistownforreal 1
Strange Hooker (Jun '10) May 5 Simplex23 54
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Palm Beach County was issued at May 11 at 7:33PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC