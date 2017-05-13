13 American presidents who escaped attempts on their lives

On a hot August night in 1864, a sniper shot Lincoln's hat off his head - missing his skull by inches - as he took a solo ride on his favorite horse "Old Abe," according to " 1864: Lincoln at the Gates of History ." Lincoln was later shot and killed by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth, just five days after the surrender of Robert E. Lee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.