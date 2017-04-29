WPB native Travis Rudolph of FSU goes...

WPB native Travis Rudolph of FSU goes undrafted after father's death

The father of former FSU star receiver Travis Rudolph was shot and killed on Friday. Cardinal Newman alum and West Palm Beach native Travis Rudolph didn't hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft, adding a layer of disappointment to an already trying week.

