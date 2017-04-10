Workers lay out the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 30, 2016.
An article on a State Department website about President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has been removed after criticism that it was an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds. Critics complained that resources were being used to tout the for-profit club, which Trump refers to as the Winter White House.
