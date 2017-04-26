Why did dozens of officers wearing red shirts run down Hypoluxo Road?
Palm Beach County law enforcement officers participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on April 26, 2017. Law enforcement officers across the state are participating in the Torch Run to raise money for the Special Olympics Florida event in May. Officers in counties across the state have held the run since March.
