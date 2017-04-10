White House Officials Misstate the Nu...

White House Officials Misstate the Number of Chemical Attacks by Assad

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow. In the aftermath of the chemical weapons attacks in Idlib province and the subsequent response of cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase authorized by President Trump, both National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have asserted that the Syrian government has perpetrated in excess of 50 chemical weapons attacks going back to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... 19 hr Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... 19 hr Death on 2 Legs 28
The Filth of The 15th Fri The Filthy 15th 1
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Apr 7 Smelly 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC