White House Officials Misstate the Number of Chemical Attacks by Assad

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow. In the aftermath of the chemical weapons attacks in Idlib province and the subsequent response of cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase authorized by President Trump, both National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have asserted that the Syrian government has perpetrated in excess of 50 chemical weapons attacks going back to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.