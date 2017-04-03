Vogue editor on Melania Trump's 'impe...

Vogue editor on Melania Trump's 'impeccable' manners

Vogue contributing editor and former editor-at-large Andr Leon Talley, whom Melania Trump once referred to as a "great friend," weighed in on the first lady's sartorial choices Wednesday evening. Speaking in a conversation with Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan, Talley called the first lady "selective," noting that she has been very intentional with her fashion decisions.

