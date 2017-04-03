Vogue editor on Melania Trump's 'impeccable' manners

Vogue contributing editor and former editor-at-large Andr Leon Talley, whom Melania Trump once referred to as a "great friend," weighed in on the first lady's sartorial choices Wednesday evening. Speaking in a conversation with Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan, Talley called the first lady "selective," noting that she has been very intentional with her fashion decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.