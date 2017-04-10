US businesses worried Trump's deals w...

US businesses worried Trump's deals with China are 'amateurish, illogical horse trading'

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results. Business executives are also worried that President Donald Trump's focus on curtailing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs could undercut U.S. commercial interests in China.

