U.S. blasts Syria base with cruise missiles

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this weekA A ATMs gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald TrumpA A ATMs most dramatic military order since becoming president.

