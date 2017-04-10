Trump's Travel Costs Add Up, Setting ...

Trump's Travel Costs Add Up, Setting Him On Path To Outspend Obama

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

President Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Air Force One to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on Thursday. Ordinary folks can fly from the Washington, D.C., area to southeast Florida for $200-300 round-trip, if they book in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Fri Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... Fri Death on 2 Legs 28
The Filth of The 15th Fri The Filthy 15th 1
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans Apr 8 tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Apr 7 Smelly 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 15 at 7:41PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC